BARDWELL — Mary Ruth Unsell, 85, of Bardwell, passed away on Dec. 26, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was born on Aug. 14, 1936, to the late Fredrick and Madge “Frey” Herron. She attended Blandville Baptist Church in Blandville. Mary loved to visit with friends and the greatest love of her life were her grandchildren.
Mary is survived by one daughter, Evelyn Jennings (Tommy) of Bardwell; one brother, Wayne Herron, of Martin, Tennessee; two grandchildren, Christy Dowdy (Kevin) and Jonathan Jennings; and two great- grandchildren, Alec Dowdy (Julie) and Zach Dowdy.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyce Unsell; one sister, Virginia Teeter; and her parents.
Funeral service for Mary will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Brian Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow at Wickliffe City Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Gideons International, Carlisle County-West Graves Camp, PO Box 608, Cunningham, Kentucky 42035.
You may share a Hug from Home, leave a message or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.