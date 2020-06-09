Mary Elizabeth Ross, 65, of Paducah, died on Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee.
She was a homemaker and member of Free Spirit Biker Church.
Surviving are two sisters, Julia Rideout of Bardwell and Tammy O’Nan of West Paducah; one brother, John Sisson of Reidland; two grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, George Willis Ross Jr.; two children, Amber Talley and Andrew Willis; her parents, Selvin Sisson and Marguerite Vowell Sisson; and one sister.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating. Cremation will follow.
Friends may visit the family from 11 a.m. to service hour on Thursday at the funeral home.
We appreciate your help in maintaining COVID-19 restrictions. This will include a limited number of people allowed in the building as well as maintaining the six-foot social distancing guidelines. Masks are encouraged when entering a public place.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
