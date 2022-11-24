NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mary Ready Weaver Parrent Taylor was born in Nashville, the eldest daughter of Mary Williamson Parrent and Henry Clinton Parrent, Jr., a prominent Nashville architect. Mary Ready attended Parmer School, Ward-Belmont School, and graduated from The Harpeth Hall School in 1953. She received her B.A. degree, magna cum laude, in three years from Vanderbilt University in 1956 and was also elected to Phi Beta Kappa. After graduating from Vanderbilt she taught at a junior high school for a year before becoming a fulltime mother and homemaker.
Having met her future husband, The Rev. Timus G. Taylor, Jr., at Vanderbilt, they were married at Westminster Presbyterian Church in 1957. She and her husband, a former rector of Grace Episcopal Church in Paducah, Kentucky, and currently a priest associate at St. George’s Episcopal Church in Nashville, were blessed with 65 cherished years of marriage. She also enjoyed an active role as the wife of a priest in the numerous parishes her husband has served in Maryland, California, Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana and Tennessee, culminating with over 25 years as a faithful communicant of St. George’s.
She was a member of the Centennial Club, The Garden Club of Nashville, The Frist Center for the Visual Arts, Cheekwood, and a former member of the Junior League of Nashville. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, sewing, composing hymns, reading, antiques, art and travel.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Mary Virginia Taylor McKay (Dwight) of West Lafayette, Indiana, and Timus Stephen Cameron Taylor (Carolyn) of Nashville, and by her grandchildren, Catherine M. McKay (Daniel Baxter), Susan A. McKay, Avery E. Taylor and Eleanor P. Taylor. She is also survived by a sister, Martha Pomerleau (Wayne) of Spokane, Washington, a niece, Clark A. Pomerleau of Spokane, Washington; and a large number of cousins, many of whom live in Nashville, and a host of friends.
Special thanks from the family to the dedicated management and staff at Abe’s Garden Community and Alive Hospice for their professionalism, kindness and care.
Visitation with the family will be held at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 4715 Harding Road, beginning at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, with the service to follow at noon. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to St. George’s Episcopal Church, Abe’s Garden Community, the Alzheimer’s Association, or Alive Hospice.
