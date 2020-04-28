Mary (Prince) Newberry, 95, of Paducah passed away at 3:03 p.m. on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at her residence.
Ms. Newberry worked for Kolb’s Drug Company and was a member of East Baptist Church of Paducah.
She is survived by four nieces, Frances Chassot (Charles) of San Antonio, Nancy Dettis (George) of Oklahoma, Sherry Humphriey (David) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Joyce Vance (Bob) of Paducah; great nephews, Clay Vance of Paducah, Eric Vance (Emily) of Paducah; great great nephew, Chris Vance; great great niece, Brooklyn Haymes (Payton).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Velma Ellis Newberry; parents, Molly (Brewer) Prince and Henry Prince; one brother, Billy C. Prince; one sister, Sue Prince.
A private family graveside service will be held at Maplelawn Park Cemetery in Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to East Baptist Church, 2985 Old Husbands Road, Paducah, KY 42003.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.