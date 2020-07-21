LEDBETTER — Mary Patricia Vaughn, 79, of Ledbetter, formerly of Henderson, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at her home.
Pat was born in Henderson, Kentucky on December 6, 1940, to the late W.A. Scott and Margaret Blankenship. She loved her grandchildren dearly and family time was very important to her, especially Christmas. Pat loved to shop and will be remembered as being sassy. She was a faithful member of Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Charley B. Vaughn of Ledbetter; her daughter, Kellie L. Russell, and husband, Mark of Paducah; her son, Todd Ferren, and wife, Michelle of Melber; two sisters, Diane Hodge, husband, Marion of Ledbetter and Jeanie Hopkins, husband David Allen of Ledbetter; and four grandchildren, Ryan Rizzo of Marion, Kathan Ferren of Paducah, Leilanee Ferren of Melber, Gabe Russell of Paducah.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two stepsons, Brian Vaughn and Jerry Vaughn; and a brother, Mike Scott.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter with Bro. Terry officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery in Ledbetter.
Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until service time of 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Ohio Valley Baptist Church in Ledbetter.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Ohio Valley Baptist Church, PO Box 214, Ledbetter, KY 42058.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing and avoid hugging.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 20, 2020.
