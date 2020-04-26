BOWLING GREEN — Mary Patricia Nusz Reynolds passed away at her home, surrounded by her children, on April 24, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born in Bowling Green on August 23, 1925. Known as Patty by family and friends, in latter years her grandchildren and hundreds of their friends knew her as Mum. She was the daughter of the late Zack and Mary Patricia Durbin Nusz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Charles H. Reynolds, and a son Daniel Joseph Reynolds.
Patty was a graduate of Nazareth Academy, Nazareth, Kentucky, and attended Western Kentucky State College, where she was a member of En Amie Sorority. She was the Executive Director of Unique Interiors where she utilized her artistic skills for many years. She was a member of the 20th Century Literary Club and founded and sustained a Canasta club for 50 years. A lifelong and faithful member of Saint Joseph Catholic Church, she served on the Altar Society for decades and was a member of the Marian Shrine Committee. She was the 2010 recipient of the Sophia Award from the Diocese of Owensboro. She volunteered for the Commonwealth Health Free clinic as well as the Saint Vincent de Paul Society. Her great gift to her family was the example of practicing and living out her Catholic faith.
Mary Patricia Nusz Reynolds (Mum) is survived by six sons and four daughters: Mike Reynolds (Mary Dale) of Bowling Green, Kevin Reynolds (Theresa) of Louisville, Reverend J. Patrick Reynolds of Owensboro, Mary Anne Beard (Roy) of Bowling Green, Kenny Reynolds (Jackie) of Bowling Green, Laura Taylor (Greg) of Bowling Green, Margaret Baker (Matt) of Bowling Green, Tom Reynolds of Bowling Green, Brian Reynolds (Leslie) of Madisonville, and Trish Hastings (Rand) of Nashville, Tennessee. She is also survived by her 23 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren, as well as her sister Rita Farmer of El Paso Texas, and a brother J.L. Nusz of Tucson, Arizona along with two nephews and four nieces. The family would like to extend its gratitude to Karen Gilbert, Sheila McChesney, and Ashley Thomas for their love and service. The family would also like to extend their appreciation to Hosparus Health for their guidance and care.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to St. Joseph Restoration Fund, 434 Church Street, Bowling Green, KY 42101. St. Joseph Church was the parish attended by her family for six generations.
Private family burial will take place on April 27, 2020, at Saint Joseph Cemetery in Bowling Green.
