Mary Pate Qualls, 95, of Paducah, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at Stone Creek Health.
Mary was born in Paducah on Oct. 15, 1926, to Jewell Pate and Cledie Vandergriff Pate Gann. While her daughters were in school, Mary was involved in the PTA and served as President at Freemont Elementary. She was also a 4-H leader. After her children got older, she found a passion for gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed traveling to several states with her husband and attending auctions where they would buy furniture to refinish. Mary was an excellent seamstress and made most of her daughters clothes. Both daughters were blessed to be able to wear wedding dresses that their mother had made. She was a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Diane Johnson (Ron) of Paducah, Michelle Joyce (Joe) of La Veta, Colorado; two sisters, Martha Thompson, Trish Pate; one grandchild, Amanda Jo Tolbert; four great-grandchildren, Triston Kemper, Cauy Kemper, Theisen Tolbert, Amanda Jo Tolbert.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Rudolph “Rudy” Qualls; one sister, Betty Solomon; and her parents.
Visitation will be held 9-10 a.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home from with burial following at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
You may light a candle or leave a message for the family at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.