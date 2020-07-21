METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Nell Cornwell, 70, of Metropolis, passed away at 6:05 p.m. Sunday, July 19, 2020, at her home. Mary Nell was a homemaker. She loved being with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren and was affectionately known as “Granny.” Mary Nell was loved by those who knew her and those she took in.
Survivors include one daughter, Kristy Morrow of Metropolis; one son, Curtis Styers, wife, Buffie of Paducah; one sister, Deretha Haslbeck, husband, John of Paducah; five grandchildren, Alescia Gallatin, Breanna Gallatin, Chalet Styers, Laken Styers, and Jaylee Styers; eight great-grandchildren; niece, Brandy Nolan.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Cornwell; parents, Howard Sumner and Ruby “Hixon” Sumner Futrell; grandson, Curtis Styers Jr., and one great-granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Dennis Lawrence officiating.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the service time of 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expression of sympathy may be made to The Children Heart Foundation, 5 Revere Drive, One Northbrook, IL, 60062-1500.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug by 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
