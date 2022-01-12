Mary Sue Morris, 78, of Paducah, died Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was a member of Southland Baptist Temple.
Born Wednesday, Nov. 3, 1943, in Desarc, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Cled Morris and the late Mae Fern (Hillis) and Hyman King.
Surviving are brother, Richard Roberts, of Fayetteville, Arkansas; and several uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Services will be at noon Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Southland Baptist Temple with Rev. Jimmy Franks officiating.
Interment will follow in Marshall County Memory Gardens, Benton.
Friends may call 10 a.m — noon on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at Southland Baptist Temple.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Southland Baptist Temple, Deaf Missions, 927 Yarbro Lane, Paducah, KY 42003.
Collier Funeral Home of Benton is in charge of arrangements.
