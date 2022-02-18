Mary Mocquot Egner, 74, of Paducah, passed away at 4:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 4, 1948, in Okinawa, Philippines to the late Charles and Eilene Beck Mocquot. Mary was retired from Regions Bank and was manager at Banks Market. She attended Oaks Church of God and was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Melissa Pace and husband, Chris of Paducah; two brothers, Edward J. Mocquot and wife, Suzanne of Paducah, and David G. Mocquot of West Paducah; granddaughter, Morgan Pace of Paducah; former husband and dear friend, Ray Egner of Paducah; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Charles “Charlie” Mocquot and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with the Rev. Richard Dobbs officiating. Private family burial will be at a later date at Mt. Kenton Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
You may show your support at www.milnerandorr.com and send a “Hug from Home” balloon message.
