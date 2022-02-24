Mary Meinders, 86, of Metropolis, died Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Metropolis Nursing and Rehab.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of Broadway Church of Christ in Metropolis.
Mary is survived by her husband, Wayne Meinders; two children, Curtis W. Meinders and Cheryl Morrison; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by two brothers. Her parents were Garnie and Muriel Damron.
A memorial service is being planned by the family and will be held at a later date.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
