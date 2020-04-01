FREDONIA — Mary L. McNeely, 81, of Fredonia, died on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a homemaker and a member of the Church of Christ in Princeton.
She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Leroy McNeely; a daughter, Deidra Tosh of Benton; three sons, Steve McNeely of California, Allen W. McNeely, and Mark McNeely of Fredonia; a sister, Clista Cantrell of Wisconsin; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernie and Josephine Hall Cantrell; and a grandchild.
Funeral arrangements will be held privately at Morgan’s Funeral Home. You may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Go to www.morgans
funeralhome.com or call the funeral home at 270-365-5595 to send a “Hug from Home” to the family.
