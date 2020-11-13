Mary (Marybelle) Baucum, 86, of Paducah, passed away surrounded by her loving family at 5:05 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
She was simply known as “Granny” to most who knew her, especially to the students where she volunteered for many years at Victory Christian Academy and the summer camps at the Roy C. Manchester Boy Scout Camp. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church in Paducah.
She is survived by her loving family, two daughters, Tammie Dublin and Rhonda Harper of Paducah; one son, Johnny (Christine) Baucum of Paducah; eight grandchildren, Michelle (Jason) Logsdon, Jason (Aly) Harper, Stephanie Baucum, Adam (Jasey) Harper, Sara Owen, Cheyanna Morris, Brooke Baucum, and Zachary Baucum; ten great-grandchildren, Jaret Logsdon, Molly Logsdon, Gavin Thomas, Lyrix Baucum, Jemma Owen, Stevie Jane Baucum, Elias Owen, Brantley Baucum, Grayden Harper, and Everleigh Hopkins.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Ralph R. Baucum; one brother, Billie Wheatley, and one sister, Shirley Smith. Her parents were Clois Wheatley and Mavis Sprouse Wheatley.
A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, November 15, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Homer Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens in Paducah.
Friends may call for Mrs. Baucum from 5 — 8 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program, where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You can send a message to the family and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.