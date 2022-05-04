Mary Louise “Sis” Edwards, passed away at 11:40 p.m. Saturday April 30, 2022, at the Parkview Nursing & Rehab Center.
Mary Louise was a life-time member of Concord United Methodist Church and a graduate of Heath High School.
Mary Louise was a 37-year employee of Bell South Telephone where she served as operator and a supervisor.
Mary Louise was a member of the Eastern Star. Mary Louise and her late husband Jesse Edwards, co-owned the Paducah Professional Driving School.
Mary Louise was the oldest of 12 children and was truly loved by her family.
Survivors include two grandchildren, Tyler Parrish and Jessica Youngblood; four sisters, Sandra (Dr. Charles) Boulton, LaCenter, Geraldine Nall, Memphis, Tennessee, Patricia Whalen, Paducah, and Millie (Ronnie) Ray, Paducah; three brothers, Arvel (Judy) Thomasson, Chattanooga, Tennessee, Harold (Sharon) Thomasson, Glaze Hill, Virginia, and Ricky Thomasson, Paducah; four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding in death was her husband, Jesse Edwards; one daughter, Marcia Edwards Harris; parents, Ollie James Thomasson and Mildred Geraldine Nelson Thomasson; one sister, Martha Lucille Wallis Franklin; three brothers, Edwin( Eddie) Thomasson, William (Billy) Thomasson, and Marion (Buddy) Thomasson; one infant brother, Clarence Joseph Thomasson.
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Concord United Methodist Church with Rev. Dean Emerson officiating. Entombment will follow at the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Concord United Methodist Church.
Expression of sympathy may be made to the Concord United Methodist Church, 5178 Hinkleville Road, Paducah, KY 42001; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, Greater KY Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401, Louisville, KY 40205.
Arrangements made by the Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
