Mary Louise Riedfort, 92, of Paducah, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Superior Care Home.
Mrs. Riedfort was born December 8, 1927, in Evansville, Indiana, to the late Herman and Catherine Brandsasse Remke. She was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, where she was also a member of the Altar Society. She worked as a switchboard operator at Riverside Hospital, retired as a receptionist from Dr. Edwin T. Davis (Pediatrician) office and was a volunteer at Lourdes Hospital. Mrs. Riedfort loved to travel especially to Evansville to visit friends and family. She enjoyed riding around in her car, camping and walking down Broadway.
Mary is survived by her seven children, Bob Riedfort (Karen) of Scottsdale, Arizona, Donna Wells of Nashville, Tennessee, Judy Vance (Mark), Mary Susan Barton, Diane Driver and Jeff Riedfort (Charlotte) all of Paducah,
and Patricia Hayden
(Jim) of Mayfield;
12 grandchildren;
16 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Henry “Bob” Riedfort; a son, Tommy Riedfort; a sister, Lucille Musgrave; two brothers, Herman Remke and Bob Remke; and her parents.
A funeral mass will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church with Rev. Brad Whistle officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the service hour of noon on Wednesday at the church.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Lake Chapter, 6100 Dutchmans Lane Suite 401 Louisville, KY 40205 or American Cancer Society, 952 Fairview Ave. Suite 4 Bowling Green, KY 42101.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes the minimum six feet of distancing within St. Thomas More Catholic Church at all times.
During this difficult time, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
