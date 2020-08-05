LA CENTER — Mary Louise Pemberton “Granny,” 89, returned to her Heavenly Father on Monday, August 3, 2020, after a valiant battle with a long illness. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God supported her in her struggle and ultimately gave her peace.
Mary was blessed with a large and loving family. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the fact that she is at peace with her creator.
Mary is survived by her sons, Eddie Dean Pemberton “Bubba” (Brenda Pemberton) and David Pemberton; her daughter, Judy Thomas; her grandchildren, Shannon Mellott (Norman “JR” Mellott), April Hall (Curtis Hall), Austin Pemberton, and Alexandria Pemberton; her great-grandchildren, Nolan Mellott, Bryson Hall, Gauge Hayden, Gibson Hayden, Jasmine Pemberton, Korbin Pemberton, and Bailee Hall; sisters, Melody Dennis and Joyce Beasley; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, John D. Pemberton; her sons, Donnie and Ronnie; her parents, Amos Loveland and Mamie Peno Loveland Boyce; her sister, Sadie Carmon; and her four brothers, Edgar Loveland, Joe Loveland, Melvin Loveland, and Amos Loveland, Jr.
A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. at La Center Cemetery. Guy Johnson will officiate the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial contributions be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 901 Monkey Eyebrow Road, La Center, KY 42056 where she was a member for many years.
Messages of condolence for the family may be left at morrowfuneralchapel.com.
Morrow Funeral Chapel in La Center is handling arrangements.
