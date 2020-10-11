Mary Louise Nichols, 89, of Paducah, died at 4:54 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Parkview Nursing Home and Rehab.
Ms. Nichols was a convenient store clerk and a member of Southland Baptist Temple in Paducah.
She is survived by two sons, Roger Dale Nichols (Cindy) of Paducah, Alan Ray Jones (Barbara) of Murray; one sister, Margaret Overholts of Reidland; one granddaughter, Candace Melloy of Paducah; two great-grandchildren, Finn Melloy and Miles Melloy; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde J. and Mary Anne (Moyers) Mayes; one daughter, Kathleen Turner; three sisters; two brothers; and one granddaughter, Tiffany Jones.
A private family graveside service will be held.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions made to Family Service Society, 827 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
