Funeral services for Mary Louise Ezzell Katterjohn will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Grace Episcopal Church. Burial will follow at Mt. Kenton Cemetery, Paducah. Mrs. Katterjohn died at her home on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
A lifelong resident of Paducah, Mrs. Katterjohn attended Paducah public schools, graduating from Augusta Tilghman High School in 1942. She was graduated from Christian College, Columbia, Missouri, in 1944, and received her bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of Missouri in 1946. She was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma.
With the late Betty Ladt as partner, she founded Travel Inc. in 1970, and together they owned and operated the business until 1989. She was a past president of the Charity League of Paducah and remained an associate member until her death. She served as a member of the board of Easter Seals West Kentucky. A lifelong member of Grace Episcopal Church, she was a member of the Vestry and the Altar Guild, a Sunday School teacher, and president of the Women of the Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Thomas Calder Ezzell, and her husband of 23 years, H. Eugene Katterjohn Jr. She was the only child of Juliette Elgin Kennedy and Max Emmett Miller. Her family and friends knew her as Weezie, her grandchildren, and great-grandchildren as Memaw.
Mrs. Katterjohn is survived by her daughter, Juliette Ezzell Grumley, and husband Paul, of Paducah, her son, Thomas Calder Ezzell Jr., and wife Candace, of Roswell, New Mexico; four grandchildren, Bryan Grumley, and wife Courtney, of Louisville, Miller Grumley, and wife, Laura, of Paducah, Charlotte Grumley Orlando, and husband, Michael, of Herndon, Virginia, and Thomas Grumley, and wife, Caitlin, of Franklin, Tennessee; two step-grandchildren, Robert Crook, of Roswell, New Mexico, and Kathleen Goode-Crook, and wife, Kristina, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; seven great-grandchildren, Faith and Avery Grumley of Louisville, Max and Caroline Grumley, of Paducah, Juliette and Michael Orlando, of Herndon, Virginia, and Rowan Grumley, of Franklin, Tennessee.
She is also survived by two step-daughters, Susan Katterjohn Walker, and husband Robert, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Carolyn Katterjohn Perry, and husband David, of Paducah; four step-grandchildren, Owen Walker of Nashville, Tennessee, Leigh Walker, of Charleston, South Carolina, Emily Perry West, and husband Austin, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Matthew Perry, and wife Xek, of Paducah; three step-great-grandchildren, Abigail, Calvin, and Evelyn Walker, of Nashville, Tennessee; nephew Doug Ezzell, and wife Debra, of Lexington, and niece Jean Ellen Paulson, and husband Wyn, of Lexington; and cousins Karen Marvin and Lana Sirk, both of Paducah.
Pallbearers will be Doug Ezzell, Ken Katterjohn, Kyle Katterjohn, Mike Orlando, Wyn Paulson, David Perry, Matthew Perry, Robert Walker, Owen Walker, and Austin West.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Altar Guild Trust Fund of Grace Episcopal Church, 820 Broadway, Paducah, KY 42001; Easter Seals West Kentucky, 801 North 29th St., Paducah, KY 42001; or a charity of choice.
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
In order to protect the health of others and the community, there will be no formal visitation. All in attendance at the service are respectfully asked to wear a mask and follow all Kentucky Department for Public Health updated guidelines.
