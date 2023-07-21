BARDWELL — Mary Lou Wright, 86, of Bardwell, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.
Mary Lou was born on May 5, 1937, to the late William Othel and Radie Florence Deweese Wright. She graduated from Bardwell High School as valedictorian in the class of 1955, and was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College. She retired, after 45-plus years, as bookkeeper for L.S. DuBois/AmerisourceBergen.
Mary Lou was a member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Cunningham, Kentucky. She loved to read and work Sudoku puzzles in the newspaper. She enjoyed working in the garden and mowing her yard. She was president of the Young at Heart at Bethlehem Baptist and former discipleship training teacher. Mary Lou loved to cook, can, and feed her family and friends.
Mary Lou is survived by one sister, Esther Marie Wright of Bardwell; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, James (Jim) Othel Wright.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell with Rev. Tim Harvey, Rev. Adam Rogers, and Rev. Bill Mason officiating. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the service time of 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the building fund at Bethlehem Baptist Church, P.O. Box 468, Cunningham, Kentucky, 42053; or the Gideon’s International, Carlisle-West Graves Camp, P.O. Box 608, Cunningham, Kentucky, 42035.
