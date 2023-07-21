BARDWELL — Mary Lou Wright, 86, of Bardwell, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Baptist Health Paducah.

Mary Lou was born on May 5, 1937, to the late William Othel and Radie Florence Deweese Wright. She graduated from Bardwell High School as valedictorian in the class of 1955, and was a graduate of Draughon’s Business College. She retired, after 45-plus years, as bookkeeper for L.S. DuBois/AmerisourceBergen.

Service information

Jul 22
Funeral Ceremony
Saturday, July 22, 2023
12:00PM-1:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
Jul 22
Visitation
Saturday, July 22, 2023
10:00AM-12:00PM
Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Bardwell
41 US Hwy 51 North
Bardwell, KY 42023
