METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Lou Nelson, 90, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Metropolis Memorial Gardens with Randy Cole officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. — noon at the Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home.
Mary Lou was a member of Metropolis First Baptist Church and retired as the purchasing agent from EEI after 50 years of service. She had been a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed traveling and working in her yard. She loved her family, especially her grandsons and great grandchildren and will be missed.
Mary Lou is survived by her son, Keith Nelson and wife Karen; grandsons, John Daniel Nelson and Jesse Lee Nelson; great grandchildren, Caleb Nelson, Piper Nelson, Stella Nelson, and Amalee Nelson; nephew, Kenny Beard and wife Donna; as well as several other nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Aubrey and Annas (Stratemeyer) Cook; husband, John Virgil Nelson; brother and sister-in-law, Lowell and Catherine Cook.
Memorial contributions may be given in Mary Lou’s name to Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Road, Paducah, KY 42003. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
