METROPOLIS, Ill. — Mary Loraine Dummeier Powell, 101, of Metropolis, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Providence Point in Paducah, Kentucky.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at the St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Paducah, Kentucky with Rev. Dr. Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in Seven Mile Baptist Church Cemetery.
Loraine worked for Chicon Vending, and then retired at age 62 from Good Luck Glove Factory after 20 years. Afterward, she decided she wasn’t ready for retirement, so Loraine worked at the Metropolis Public Library until age 80. Loraine was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, enjoyed reading, playing the piano and organ and going to and serving at Happy Hearts.
Loraine is survived by her son, Phillip Dummeier and wife Diana K. Douglas; daughter, Mary D. Tucker and husband David; stepdaughter, Janet Maggio and husband Leonard; four grandchildren, Mary Ann Dummeier, Adam Dummeier, Leslie Forbes (Will) and April Choate (Collin); three great grandchildren, Ethan Lippincott, Landon Choate and Luke Choate; two step grandchildren, Lori Maggio-Hall (Michael) and Joseph Maggio (Kathleen); and several step great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ben and Nellie (Dunn) Buldtman; first husband, C.W. Dummeier; second husband, Quenton J. Powell; stepdaughter, Rosalie Corse; daughter-in-law, Judy (Haun) Dummeier; one grandson, Roger Damon Dummeier.
Visitation with the family will be held from 6 — 8 p.m. Thursday evening, June 23, 2022, at Aikins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis and from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in the Fellowship Hall.
Memorial contributions may be given in Loraine’s name to Happy Hearts Senior Center 701 Ferry Street, Metropolis, IL 62960; or Metropolis Public Library 317 Metropolis Street, Metropolis, IL 62960. Condolences for the family may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-millerfh.com.
