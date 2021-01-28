MAYFIELD — Mary Lois Frazier, 77, of Mayfield, passed away at 11:39 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at Jackson Purchase Medical Center.
She was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Mayfield; she previously worked at Henry I. Siegel, Curlee Clothing, and Mayfield Manufacturing; she currently worked as the family business book-keeper.
Mrs. Frazier is survived by her husband, Joe Frazier of Mayfield; her son, Mike Frazier of Sedalia; her sister, Sue House of Mayfield; two grandchildren, Ashley Wesley of Fulgham and Shawn Frazier of Wingo; her two great-grandchildren, Destiny Wesley and Jacob Wesley both of Fulgham.
She was preceded in death by her great-granddaughter, LeAnna Michelle Smith; four brothers; and one sister. Her parents were John Allen & Ellen Elizabeth Copeland Tynes.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield with Rev. Brad Morris and Rev. Bryant Kerns officiating. Burial will follow in the Water Valley Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Brown Funeral Home in Mayfield.
