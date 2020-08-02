Mary Louise Lofton, 95, of Paducah passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020, at the Ray & Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center.
She was born Aug. 5, 1924, in Little Cypress, Kentucky, to the late Joseph and Nonnie Story Perry. She was of the Methodist faith and worked at Claussner’s for many years.
She is survived by one daughter, Julia Ann Lofton of Atlanta; one son, Perry Eugene Lofton of Benton; one brother, William Thomas “Bill” Perry of Calvert City; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Eugene Lofton, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held on at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Sherry Golightly officiating. Burial will follow the service at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Kentucky Cancer Program, 412 Adams St., Paducah, KY 42003.
