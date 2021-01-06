Mary M. Lee, 65, of Paducah, died on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, at her home.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving is a daughter, Amberly Wallis; a son, Michael Brandon Wallis; three brothers; three sisters; and a grandson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Wallis; and her parents, George Lee and Helen Murphy.
Services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home with the Rev. Jack Russell officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Kenton Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to service hour Friday at the funeral home.
Lindsey Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.