Mary “Lee” King, 94, died at her residence in Paducah, Kentucky on April 27, 2023.

Lee was born Jan. 6, 1929, in Somerville, Tennessee, to the late Henry Frank Hailey and Ruby Valena Hollingsworth. Lee was of the Methodist faith and held membership in the First United Methodist Church in Mayfield at the time of her death. Lee was a graduate of Chester County High School in Henderson, Tennessee, Union University in Jackson, Tennessee, and received her master’s degree at Scarritt College for Christian Workers in Nashville, Tennessee. Following graduation from Union University, she worked for the Department for Public Welfare in Paris, Tennessee before going to Maryville, Tennessee to accept a position with the U.S. Air Force as a civilian employee.

