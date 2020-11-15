Mary Layne

Mary Elizabeth (Keeling) Layne, 68, of Paducah, Kentucky passed away in the Lourdes Mercy Health Covid Unit at 5:55 p.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020. Ms. Layne was a retired registered nurse. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Eastside Holiness Church.
Surviving are her four children, Michael Brian McClure, Hollie Renee McClure, Matthew Johnson Layne, and Robin Beth Littlemyer (Robert); four grandchildren; Dylan Layne, Brook Nicole Littlemyer, Emily Grace Littlemyer, and Maximus Liam Littlemyer; one sister, Barbara Jean Merry (Mike); and one brother, Rickey Joe Keeling (Becky).
Preceding in death were her parents, Rev. Wilton “Pete” and Grace Ethel (Haney) Keeling; and one sister, Zola Mae Keeling.
The family wishes to thank all the ones that prayed and cared for Mary. That includes the Parkview Nursing and Rehab Facility, the Lourdes Mercy Health Covid Unit, and the Lourdes Mercy Health Hospice Unit. Also, we are deeply grateful to the ministers and members of Eastside Holiness Church and Lone Oak First Baptist Church that continually supported Mary in prayers, visits, and pure acts of Christian love.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no funeral services will be held.
In lieu of visitation, memories and condolences can be shared with Mary’s family online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
