Mary L. Scott Pugh, 79, of Paducah, passed away on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mary was born in Ballard County on Sept. 8, 1942, to Roy and Ruthie Sweatt Scott. She worked for over 20 years as a housekeeper at Lourdes Hospital and was part of Lourdes Auxiliary. She was a devoted Kentucky Wildcats fan that watched every game she could. Mary enjoyed traveling the world but she especially loved going to the beach each year. She enjoyed reading and studying her Bible. Mary was an amazing mother and loving Mimi with a heart of gold. She was truly loved by all that knew her. One of her favorite past times was spending time with her McAuley Apartment friends, “The Golden Girls”. Mary and her friend, Betty, appeared in few Lundberg Imaging commercials. She was a member of Heartland Worship Center.
Mary is survived by two daughters, Melissa Pugh Butler (Darrell) of La Center, Darla Pugh Carper (Jason) of Paducah; one sister, Janice Scott Culp (Jerry); six grandchildren, Bryan Dillworth (Allison), Brooke Dillworth, Karleigh Butler, Lexie Carper (fiancé, William Higham), Jordan Carper (fiancé, Faith Barber), Brittany Gass (Doug); nine great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Carolyn Scott Tate, Sandra Kay Scott; one brother, Billy Ray Scott, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Cathy Travis and Rev. Doug Stevens officiating. Burial will follow the service at Woodville Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. — 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022 from at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to: Heartland Church, Attn: A.C.T.S. Ministry, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive, Paducah, KY 42001. (https://www.shelbygiving.com/app/giving/hcpaducah) or Book For Hope, 22 Barrington Circle, Paducah, KY 42003 (https://bookforhope.org/donation/).
