Mary Catherine Kincaid, 94, of Paducah, died Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.
She was a member of First Baptist Paducah.
She is survived by her sons, Keith, Brian, Rob, Todd Nevil; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Due to the impending weather on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, the 11 a.m. memorial service will be moved to the First Baptist Church’s chapel, 2890 Broadway St., Paducah.
Memorial donations may be made to Lourdes Hospice Foundation Fund, P.O. Box 7100, Paducah, KY 42002-9961.
