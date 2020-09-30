Mary Lee Keeling, 90, of Paducah, died at 9:47 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Keeling was a member of Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church. She was a retiree of Normandy Manufacturing.
She is survived by three sons, Martin Lee Coleman of Paducah, Darris L. Williams of Atlanta and Tony Keeling of Detroit; seven daughters, Patricia Ann Griffith and Eula Yvonne Williams, both of Paducah, Margaret A. Titsworth of Houston, Texas, Rosaland Ann Williams of Atlanta, Tonya Keeling and Bridget Keeling, both of Waterloo, Iowa, and De’Rhonda Keeling of Smryna, Georgia; 22 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a sister, Robbie Ellington of East St. Louis, Illinois; a niece; and several cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Edward “Sonny” Keeling; and two daughters, Rhonda Williams and Janice Windom. Her parents were Robert Griffith and Ollie Maxon Griffith.
Graveside services will be at 12:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Oak Grove Cemetery with the Revs. Calvin R. Cole Sr. and Michael Wade officiating.
Friends also may call from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home..
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
