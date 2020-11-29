Mary Katherine Rednour, 78, of Symsonia passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Tristar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville.
Mary was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her two sons, Dennis (Dorinda) Rednour of Paducah and Jason (Connie) Rednour of Bloomington, Illinois; three daughters, Carol (James) Sledd of Reidland, Phyllis (J.B.) Robinson of Symsonia and Regina Averitt of Paducah; one sister, Linda Young of Oklahoma City; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Rednour; her parents, Alford Young and Irene (Peel) Young; one son, Kenneth Rednour; one daughter, Audrey Rednour; three brothers and one sister.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
You may leave a message of sympathy or light a memorial candle online at www.hughesfuneral.com.
Hughes Funeral Home of Paducah is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.