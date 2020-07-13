MURRAY — Mary Katherine (Littlejohn) Adams, 89, of Benton, died Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Anna Mae Owen Hospice House in Murray, KY.
She was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
Surviving are sons Brent Adams of Calvert City and Charles Adams of Benton; three grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Dale Adams; her parents; six brothers; and four sisters.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Marshall County Memory Gardens, located at Hwy U.S. 641 North, Benton, KY 42025, with Dr. Charles Frazier officiating.
Interment will follow the service at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
There will be no public visitation.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Zions Cause Baptist Church Building Fund, 1532 US HWY 68 West, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home, Inc. are handling all arrangements.
