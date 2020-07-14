MURRAY — Mary Katherine (Littlejohn) Adams, 89, of Benton, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Anna Mae Owen Hospice House.
She was a member of Zion’s Cause Baptist Church.
Surviving are two sons, Brent Adams of Calvert City and Charles Adams of Benton; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmie Dale Adams; her parents; six brothers; and four sisters.
A private graveside service was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Marshall County Memory Gardens in Benton, with Dr. Charles Frazier officiating.
Interment was to follow the service at Marshall County Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Zion’s Cause Baptist Church Building Fund, 1532 U.S. Hwy. 68 West, Benton, KY 42025.
Collier Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
