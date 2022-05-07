MAYFIELD — Mary Joy Williams, 86, of Mayfield, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at Providence Pointe Healthcare in Paducah.
Born June 21, 1935, in Mayfield, she was a member of First Baptist Church in Mayfield and its Seekers Sunday School class.
Mary Joy worked at J.J. Newberry in the 1950s and JC Penney in the 1960s before founding West Kentucky Travelers with her husband, Charles, in the 1980s. They conducted bus tours in all “Lower 48” states with people from throughout western Kentucky who became their friends. She sent postcards from their hundreds of destinations to her grandsons, signed as their beloved “Mama Joy.”
After retirement, Mary Joy enjoyed helping friends and family with home decorating, landscaping and flower arranging.
Mary Joy was aptly named as she brought Joy to all who enjoyed her big smile and kind heart.
She is survived by husband, Charles R. Williams, Mayfield; daughter, Dona Martin Rains of Paducah; grandsons, Dr. Martin (Dr. Allison) Rains and Taylor (Lauren) Rains, all of Paducah; grandchildren, Madeline, Carter and Brooks Rains of Paducah; stepson, Kent (Valerie) Williams, Graves County; two brothers, Dale (Doris) Payne, Wingo, and Kent (Sharon) Payne, Mayfield; stepdaughter, Ginger (Larry) Dublin, Gulf Shores, Alabama; step grandson, Jake (Heather) Dublin, Mayfield; step foster grandson, Paul Wacefield.
Her parents were Vincent and Gladys (McAlpin) Payne. A younger sister, Jo Ann Woodard; and her first husband, James L. Martin preceded her in death.
Visitation will be at noon Monday, May 9, 2022, at Byrn Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Highland Park Cemetery. David Whaley will officiate.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Mayfield or Immanuel Baptist Church of Paducah.
The family wishes to thank all who assisted her in recent years at home and, more recently, from Baptist Health Paducah, Providence Pointe and Mercy Health Hospice.
