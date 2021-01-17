Mary Jordan, 77, of Columbus, Mississippi, formerly of Paducah, died at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at her residence.
She was a member of Ninth Street Church of Christ and was a retired certified nurse’s assistant from Western Baptist Hospital.
She is survived by two daughters, Francella Hollis of Marion, Illinois, and Miranda Carter of Cairo, Illinois; five brothers, Noah Lee Davis, Charlie McCarthy and James McCarthy, all of Columbus, and Dennis Davis and Richard McCarthy, both of Brooksville, Mississippi; and one sister, Mary McCray of Brooksville; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Jordan; her parents, John W. Kyles and Margie Ree Kyles King; and a brother.
Services are scheduled for noon Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at Pettus Rowland Funeral Home with Mark Rowe officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at the funeral home.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.