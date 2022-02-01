Mary Jordan, 79, of Paducah, passed away Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital.
Mary was born in Paducah on Nov. 17, 1942, to the late Rulon Dowdy and Jewel Fuller Roberts. Mary and her husband, Glenn dedicated their lives to running their family businesses, Kentucky Oaks Homes and Fat Moe’s Bar & Grill. Mary will be remembered as a funny, quick witted, generous, hard-working woman who loved her kids and grandkids dearly. She was of the Baptist faith.
She is survived by her two daughters, Tina Martin (Rick) and Kelly Pace (Ronnie) and her son, Brent Jordan (Marcy), all of Paducah; seven grandchildren, Brock Jordan (Lindsey), of Paducah, Chase Martin, of Louisville, Luke Jordan, Noah Jordan, Levi Jordan, Jordan Pace, and Drake Jordan, of Paducah. She is also survived by a stepson, Randy Jordan (Melissa), of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; two step-grandchildren, Michael Jordan, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Alexis Jordan, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; two step great-grandchildren, Bodie Jordan and Leo Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Glenn Earl Jordan; four sisters, Dorothy Thompson, Glynda Spears, Barbara Parker-Johnston, and Jean Hammerstrom; and a step-grandson, Chris Jordan.
A funeral service for Mary will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah with Rev. Bill Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Maplelawn Park Cemetery.
Visitation will be from noon until 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 at Milner & Orr Funeral Home of Paducah.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to McKendree United Methodist Church, 2860 McKendree Church Road, Kevil, KY 42053.
You may share a Hug From Home, leave a message for the family or light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
