VIENNA, Ill. — Mary Frances Johnson, 93, of Vienna, and a former resident of the Concord community, died at 2:44 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 10, 2021, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a homemaker and member of Taylor United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her sons, William R. “Bill” Johnson and James E. “Jim” Johnson, both of Vienna; three granddaughters, and two great grandchildren.
Mary Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest R. Johnson. Her parents were James and Sadie (Glass) Maupin.
Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pete Vinson will officiate. Entombment will be in the Johnson Cemetery, east of Vienna.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the Johnson Cemetery, c/o Russ Farris, 1123 Ketch Lane, Venice, FL 34285
Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.
