WAKE FOREST, N.C. — Mary “Joan” Bonner Wolfe, 93, of Wake Forest, formerly of Metropolis, Illinois, died Monday, June 22, 2020.
A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Metropolis with Father Michael Mujule officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Paducah, Kentucky.
Joan was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy of Paducah, Kentucky, and retired from the Metropolis City Water and Light Departments. She was a member of the American Quilters Guild and a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Metropolis, Illinois.
Joan is survived by one son, Marvin C. Wolfe and wife Jeanne of Frankfort, Kentucky; two daughters, Betty McGrannahan and husband Buster of Lexington, Kentucky, and Lisa Ann Ward and husband Kendall of Wake Forest, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Michelle C. Wolfe, Brian McGrannahan (Katee), Stuart McGrannahan (Rebecca), Mitchell R. Ward, Jackson A. Ward, Adam K. Ward, and Mary Elizabeth Ward; one great-granddaughter, Elsie McGrannahan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 50 years, Marvin C. Wolfe; brother, Courtney Bonner Jr., and sister, Margery Smith.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials are given in Joan’s name to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 315 E. 3rd Street, Metropolis, IL 62960, or Parkinson’s Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800, Miami, FL, 33131 or at www.parkinson.org. Online condolences may be left at www.aikins
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller-Loftus-
McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, Illinois.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.