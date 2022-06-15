CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. — Mary Jo Smith, 69, of Clarksville, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at her home. Mary was born on March 14, 1953, in Paducah, Kentucky, to the late Joe Smith, Jr., and Mary Lou Cage Smith.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Lori (Gary) Vrbsky; her brother, Joe E. (Linda) Smith of Stone Mountain, Georgia; one grandson, Brian Vrbsky, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her sister, Martha Jane Waltmon.
No public services have been scheduled at this time. Memorial donations may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 335 Franklin St., Clarksville, TN 37040. Phone: 931-919-2600.
