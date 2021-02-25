SYMSONIA — Mary-Jo (Sayre) Parks, 62 of Symsonia, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.
She was born on May 20, 1958, in Cynthiana. She was the daughter of the late Homer Hurt and the late Jo-Ann (Fitzwater) Hurt.
She was a member of New Jenny Ridge Church and attended Elva Baptist Church.
Surviving is her husband of 25 years, Stanley Parks of Symsonia, KY; four sons, Shawn and Kerri Turner of Georgetown, Kenneth Turner of Marshall County, Samuel And Adeena Parks of Symsonia, and Clint and Emily Parks of Calvert City; two brothers, Keith and Lynn Sayre of Lexington and Jeff And Becky Hurt of Nicholasville; sister, Romona And Ray Willhoite of Lexington; three stepsisters, Verna Hurt of Mississippi; Donna and Scott Nye of Hershey, Pennsylvania; and Carolyn and Ricky Cheek of Nicholasville; one stepbrother Tim and Vickie Hurt of Nicholasville, Ky; grandchildren, Paxton Turner, Sayre Turner, Maddox Turner, Anna Parks, Aubrey Parks, Nate Martin, Noah Martin, Peyton Parks, and Luke Parks.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
The family will receive friends from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Collier Funeral Home in Benton. Visitation will begin at Elva Baptist Church at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, and will conclude with the funeral hour at 1 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at 1 p.m. at the Elva Baptist Church, Symsonia. Rev. Andrew Sexton officiating. Interment will follow the service in the Wallace Cemetery, Symsonia.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Marshall County Humane Society, 6301 US Highway 68 E, Benton, KY 42025.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.