BROOKPORT, Ill. — Mary Jo Phillips, 87, of Brookport, passed away at 8:15 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020, at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Pell Cemetery with Rev. Trad York officiating.
Mary Jo was a member of Brookport Church of Christ, operated Brookport Shoe
Shop in the 50’s, worked as a clerk typist, and enjoyed making divinity and peanut butter fudge to give away. She married Dale
Phillips on October 10, 1952.
Mary Jo is survived by her children, Rance Phillips
and wife Karen
of Brookport,
Rhonda Chandler
and husband Dennie of Smithland, Kentucky, Sharla Darnell of Crystal Lake, Illinois; grandchildren, Mark Kettler and wife Samantha of Paducah, Kentucky, Kevin Kettler and wife Morgan of Franklin, Tennessee, Tarah Gower and husband Ricky of Brookport, Ashley McKendree of Brookport, Jessica Darnell of Lake of the Hills, and Chad Darnell of Crystal Lake; great-grandchildren, Blake Kettler, Alex Kettler, Mary Margaret Kettler, Chatham Kettler, Adalyn Gower, Wyatt Gower, Millie Gower, Isaac McKendree, Brody McKendree, and Analeigh Phillips.
Mary Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Luvenia McGuire; husband of over 40 years, Paul Dale Phillips; brother, Robert Hearl “Mickey” McGuire.
Memorials may be made in Mary Jo’s name to Brookport Betterment Committee, c/o Loftus-McManus Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 760, Metropolis, Illinois 62960.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Loftus-McManus Brookport Funeral Home.
