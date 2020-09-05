CLINTON — Mary Jo Hamlin Duke, 85, of Clinton died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at Clinton Place.
Mary Jo was a member of First Assembly of God and former owner of Edwards Trucking, active in the Rotary Club and a Mary Kay Consultant.
She is survived by her husband, Joseph “Joe” Duke of Clinton; sister, Norma Jean Byrd of South Fulton, Tennessee; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Monroe Hamlin and Ester Mae Harrison Hamlin; four brothers, Johnny, Arvell, James, and Charlie Hamlin and a sister, Ruth Caksackkar.
Funeral Services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, September 6, 2020, at the Brown Funeral Home in Clinton with Rev. Bob Risner officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant View Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held after 11 a.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Memorial Donations: Clinton First Assembly of God Missions, c/o Bertha Davis, 202 State Route 58 East, Clinton, KY 42031 or Clinton Rotary Club Scholarship Fund (checks payable to: Clinton Rotary Club), c/o Rick Canty, P.O. Box 217, Clinton, KY 42031.
