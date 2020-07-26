CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mary Jo Alderson Sturm born July 28, 1937, passed peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Mary Jo was born in Paducah, Kentucky, to Joseph Vanard and Agnes Alderson. She graduated from Lone Oak High School in 1955. She married Harold Dean Sturm, her high school sweetheart, and spent the next 20 years serving our country while Harold was in the Air Force. Harold was ordained into the ministry and the next chapter of their lives began with his retirement from the military. They accepted the Lord’s calling to Lindale Baptist Church in Corpus Christi. Mary Jo began working with First City and later Frost Bank in mortgage lending and new accounts. She had a vivacious personality and always strived to make people feel welcome and loved. She dedicated her life to serving her church family in several capacities. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.”
Mary Jo was a dedicated mother. She treasured her children, Cristie Skutch (Bill), Harold Joseph (Kathy), Dean (Elma); and her sister, Judy Schenker (Michael). She especially loved her role as Mamma to her five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold and two sisters, Betty Fix and Peggy Adams.
Services were performed Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Sawyer George Funeral Home with the Reverend Ormand Gwynn officiating. Burial was in Coastal Bend State National Cemetery.
