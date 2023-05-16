MARSHALL COUNTY — Mary Janeth “Jan” Cruse Lovett, 78, of Marshall County, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.
She was born in Paducah and was educated through the St. Mary School System. Jan was a registered nurse, a graduate of Sts. Mary and Elizabeth School of Nursing in Louisville. She spent most of her career as a charge nurse or nursing director in various nursing homes. Jan was a devout Christian, and loving wife and mother. She actively lived her faith in her relationships, work, and day-to-day interactions with others. She will be missed dearly.
She met and married the love of her life and husband of 53 years, Gary, in 1969. He survived her, as do her daughters Sherry (Richard) Tucker of Anna, Illinois, and Penny (Jon) Eikenberry of Clarksville, Tennessee. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Ben and Caroline Eikenberry of Clarksville; two sisters, Saundra “Saunnie” Cruse of Benton and Brenda (John) Brewster of Eddyville; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Jan is preceded in death by her parents, Archie B. and Mary Clava Cruse of Paducah, and one brother, Ronnie Cruse of Atlanta, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023 at Reidland United Methodist Church following a 2 p.m.visitation. Revs. Katie Minnis and Randy Story will be officiating. A private family burial of the urn will follow at Fooks Cemetery in Sharpe.
Memorial contributions may be made in Jan’s honor to either Reidland Methodist Church, 5515 Reidland Rd, Paducah, KY 42003; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Lindsey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
