MARSHALL COUNTY — Mary Janeth “Jan” Cruse Lovett, 78, of Marshall County, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Paducah.

She was born in Paducah and was educated through the St. Mary School System. Jan was a registered nurse, a graduate of Sts. Mary and Elizabeth School of Nursing in Louisville. She spent most of her career as a charge nurse or nursing director in various nursing homes. Jan was a devout Christian, and loving wife and mother. She actively lived her faith in her relationships, work, and day-to-day interactions with others. She will be missed dearly.

