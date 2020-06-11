Mary Jane Reed, 53, of Paducah, died at 2:44 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Baptist Health Paducah.
She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church and had been employed as a teacher at Charles J. Moss Day Care.
She is survived by two children, Claudia Brown and Tomasz Young; nine sisters, Vera Reed, Charlene Reed, Dorothy Reed, Roberta Reed, Annie Reed, Helen Reed, Gladys Reed, Brenda Davis and Christine Smith; three brothers, Henry Gordon, Bobby Reed and Willie Reed, all of Paducah; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert Williams and Sylvia Reed; and three brothers.
Services are scheduled for noon Friday, June 12, 2020, at Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael Wade officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Friday at the funeral home.
Those attending are asked to abide by state-mandated COVID-19 restrictions, by maintaining a minimum of 6 feet of social distancing and wearing both a mask and gloves within the facilities.
Pettus-Rowland Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may light a candle or leave online condolences at pettusrowlandfh.com.
