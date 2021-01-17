Mary Jane Myhand went to be with her Lord on Jan. 14, 2021, (age 88). She passed away at her home in Paducah. Jane was born on July 24, 1932, to Ernest McGraw Young and Gladys Vanderbilt (Grimes) Nichols. Mrs. Myhand was a native of Clarksville, Tennessee.
Jane married William Myhand on Oct. 19, 1974. Bill’s job took them on adventures abroad in Algeria, Abu Dhabi, Japan, and Ireland. It was in Ireland that Jane discovered her talents as an artist. She enjoyed painting Irish scenery and still life. She and Bill loved their poodle, Misty, and later Jane adored Abby, her second poodle.
She started her professional life as a library assistant for the Paducah Public Library in 1959. She entered the insurance industry working for Life and Causality, Metropolitan Life, and Franklin Life. She was awarded salesman of the year with Life and Causality in 1967.
Jane has one son, Randel (Randy) C. Long, who survives. Also, surviving are her siblings, Rob Roy Nichols, Eddie Nichols, Loretta Houdeshell (Tennessee), Judy Ryan (Florida), Carolyn Nave (North Carolina), and Kathy Edlefson (Michigan). She was blessed with a dear and faithful friend, Mary Greenwood. She has many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her husband, father, mother, stepfather, Arden Nichols, stepmother, Gladys Marie Young, brothers Raymond Young and Arden Nichols. She was affectionally known to her brothers and sisters as Betsy, a nickname given to her by her eldest brother, Raymond.
Jane attended Heartland Worship Center for over 20 years. She was a member of the “HIS” Sunday School Class.
The funeral was at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at the Lone Oak Chapel of Milner & Orr Funeral Home with the Rev. Nate Williams officiating. Visitation was from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Burial was to be in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
Honorary Pallbearers are Jonathan Bachuss, Jeremy Bachuss, David Grimes, Nick Greenwood, Dan Larson, and Ricky Larson.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the charity of your choice.
We appreciate your help in maintaining state mandated COVID-19 restrictions. This includes wearing a mask and maintaining a minimum of six feet of distancing within our facility at all times.
During this difficult time of COVID-19, you may show your support by joining the “Hugs from Home” program where your message will be attached to a balloon in the chapel to remind the family of your love and support. Please go to www.milnerandorr.com to send a hug.
You may leave a message of sympathy and light a candle at www.milnerandorr.com.
