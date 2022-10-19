CALVERT CITY — Mary Jane Inman, 77, of Calvert City, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.

Born April 8, 1945, in Benton, to the late J. W. and Agnes (Woodward) Lyles, Mrs. Inman was a graduate of the former Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee, and Murray State University. She was a teacher and a homemaker and a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.

Service information

Oct 20
Service
Thursday, October 20, 2022
9:00AM
Calvert City United Methodist Church
571 Oak Park Blvd.
Calvert City, KY 42029
Oct 19
Visitation
Wednesday, October 19, 2022
3:00PM-5:30PM
Collier Funeral Home
211 West 5th Street
PO Box 492
Benton, KY 42025
