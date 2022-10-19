CALVERT CITY — Mary Jane Inman, 77, of Calvert City, passed away Monday, October 17, 2022, at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah.
Born April 8, 1945, in Benton, to the late J. W. and Agnes (Woodward) Lyles, Mrs. Inman was a graduate of the former Lambuth College in Jackson, Tennessee, and Murray State University. She was a teacher and a homemaker and a member of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
Mary Jane was known by everyone she met to be someone who cared about them and never complained. She was an avid reader and patron of the Calvert City Library. Mary Jane enjoyed international and domestic travel and was someone who always had a gift or card to share with friends and strangers alike.
She is survived by her husband, James “Tad” Inman; one son, James Todd Inman, wife Ann of Washington, D.C.; one nephew, Chase Lyles; one niece Jacqulyn Lyles; and her “grand puppy” that was named for her, Bella Jane Inman.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Inman was preceded in death by one brother, James Phillips (“J. P.”) Lyles.
Funeral services will be conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at Calvert City United Methodist Church, 571 Oak Park Blvd., with the Rev. Dr. John Purdue officiating.
Visitation will be from 4 — 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at Collier Funeral Home, Benton.
The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to the Youth Program of Calvert City United Methodist Church.
