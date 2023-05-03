Mary Jane Fuller Albert, 101, of Paducah, died April 25, 2023, at her home.
She is predeceased by her parents, Henry Frank Fuller and Letha Madge Lamb Fuller Grant; stepparents, Ulysses “Pete” Grant and Mary Dew Ward Grant; husband, John Edward Albert; son, Steve; and great-granddaughter, Clara Taylor.
She is survived by her children, John, Carolyn Davis (CK), Jim, Peter (Valerie), Frank, Susan Davis (David), Janice Chumbler; grandchildren, Laura Taylor (Michael), Beth Haas (Chris), Ryan (Beth Fine), Heather, Marie Davis, Katie Crowe (Andrew), Sarah Tilley, John Davis (Madeline), Monica Chumbler Keller (Quentin), Isabel Chumbler; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Brett, and Blake Haas; Jake and Jane Taylor; Cameron Conaway; Lily, Caroline, and Zoe Albert; Ellen and Paul Crowe; Nora and Charlie Davis; cousin, Tony Guzman-Blanco (Leila); and dear friend, Kim Cromwell (Todd).
Mary Jane was born July 30, 1921, in Eldorado, Illinois. She spent most of her childhood in Dawson Springs, and was a member of The Wild Onion Class of 1939 at Dawson Springs High School. She attended Vanderbilt University Nursing School and graduated cum laude in 1944. At Vanderbilt, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi and was part of the Cadet Nurse Corps during World War II. In 1943, she met John on a blind date; they were married a year later in Nashville.
A devout Catholic, Mary Jane was a member of St. Thomas More Parish. She was a registered nurse and worked at Western Baptist and Lourdes Hospitals for over 20 years, continuing her friendships with her Lourdes’ coworkers for 40 years. She was a member of the Town and Country Homemakers and the Lioness Clubs. She was involved in her children’s schools, sports, and activities as a room mother and cub scout leader. She loved the outdoors, especially going to The Smoky Mountains in the fall for family reunions. Gardening and watching hummingbirds were favorite pastimes.
An avid traveler, she visited several countries and had been to 49 states. She rarely missed a wedding or graduation for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She dearly loved her family and friends, and her kindness and compassion were known to all.
Mary Jane was an inspiration to the women and girls in her family. She accomplished so much educationally and professionally for her time when opportunities were limited for women. Later in life, she continued learning and growing through classes, library events, and cultural experiences. She was exemplary in taking care of self, family, and community.
Many thanks to the medical staff of Mercy Home Health, Supportive Care, Hospice, Rudina Durbin, Sister Lucy, and Fathers Brad and Basilio.
Visitation will be at Milner and Orr of Paducah, 120 Memorial Dr, from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, 2023.
The funeral will be at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 5645 Blandville Rd, Paducah, at noon Monday, May 8, 2023. Private graveside services will follow.
In place of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Mary School System, 1243 Elmdale Rd, Paducah, KY 42003; or Lourdes Hospital Foundation, Hospice, 1530 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah, KY 42003.
