BARLOW — Mary Jane Farris, 87, of Barlow, passed away Saturday at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, Alabama.
Born and raised in Charleston, Missouri, Mary Jane, graduated from Murray State University and went on to become a registered nurse. She taught nursing for a number of years and worked at several hospitals around southern Illinois, including St. Mary’s in Cairo, Illinois.
Survivors include sons, Monty Moore (Diedre Strange Moore) and Clarke Moore (Tori Moore).
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Robin Potter; and siblings, Jerry Holland and Dorothy Clark. Her parents were Carl Berry and Berdie Holland Gibbear.
