Mary Jackson, 71, of Paducah, died on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at Fulton Nursing and Rehab in Fulton, Kentucky.
Mrs. Jackson was the retired owner of Little Ones Daycare in Dyersburg, Tennessee, and a Witness of Jehovah who attended the Kingdom Hall at Paducah, Kentucky.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband Ralph Jackson, of Paducah; mother, Emma Manns; four sons, Robert Cox, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, David Cox, of Sumter, South Carolina, Orlando Cox, of Newbern, Tennessee, and Lorenzo Cox, of Dyersburg, Tennessee; two daughters, Sebrina Cox, of Sumter, South Carolina, and Tina Cox, of Shelbyville, Tennessee; five brothers, Charles Manns, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, William Manns, of New Orleans, Louisiana, Roger Manns, of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Cleo Manns, of Dyersburg, Tennessee and George Manns, of Dyersburg, Tennessee; one sister, Sharlene Manns, of Mansfield, Ohio, and 10 grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Henry Manns.
There will be a virtual memorial service on Feb. 5, 2022.
