LEXINGTON — Mary Hough Herpel, 92, wife of the late Ted Herpel, passed away Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lexington.
She was born April 5, 1930, in Ferndale, Michigan, to the late Obia and Willie Sellers. A 10 a.m. ET visitation and 11:30 a.m. ET memorial service will take place Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Andover United Methodist Church, 3801 Polo Club Blvd Lexington, KY 40509 with Chad Foster officiating.
